May 9 (Reuters) - Myokardia Inc

* Myokardia Inc- Collaboration,license revenue $5.6 million during 3 months ended March 31, 2017, versus $3.6 million during three months ended March 31, 2016

* Myokardia Inc - qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ 0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.33, revenue view $6.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2qZevHb) Further company coverage: