3 months ago
BRIEF-Myovant Sciences says positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis
May 19, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Myovant Sciences says positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Myovant Sciences Ltd

* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis

* Study met its primary endpoint

* Presentation of data from a placebo-controlled phase 2 study conducted by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

* Relugolix demonstrated statistically significant dose-dependent reductions over placebo in each of three study arms

* "Myovant hopes to provide a well-tolerated, once-daily oral therapy for women who suffer from symptoms of endometriosis." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

