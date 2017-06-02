FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Myriad Genetics announces results from a large 2,000 patient clinical utility study of its myRisk Hereditary Cancer Test
June 2, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics announces results from a large 2,000 patient clinical utility study of its myRisk Hereditary Cancer Test

June 2 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc

* Myriad Genetics Inc announces results from a large 2,000 patient clinical utility study of its myRisk Hereditary Cancer Test

* Myriad Genetics - ‍key findings are that more than 50 percent of mutations identified were in patients who would not meet current testing guidelines​

* Myriad Genetics-34 percent mutations identified in unexpected genes, confirming use of multi-gene panel testing to improve hereditary cancer-risk assessment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

