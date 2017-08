Feb 23 (Reuters) - Myriad Group AG:

* Consolidated group revenue of $14.7 million for full year 2016, down 46 pct from FY 2015 ($27.3 million)

* EBITDA before non-recurring items for FY 2016 was a $19.3 million loss (versus FY 2015 13.1 million loss)

* FY net loss of $29.2 million (FY 2015 $67.9 million loss)

* Foresees Myriad Connect producing stable revenues in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)