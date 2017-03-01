FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mysale first half core earnings rise, confident outlook
March 1, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mysale first half core earnings rise, confident outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Mysale Group

* Unaudited interim results for the six months to 31 December 2016

* Underlying EBITDA significantly increased to A$3.0 million (H1 FY16: A$1.8 million)

* Underlying profit before tax A$0.6 million (H1 FY16: loss A$0.2 million)

* Online revenue increased 19% to A$127.1 million (H1 FY16: A$107.0 million)

* The growth of our underlying EBITDA for four consecutive half year periods endorses our strategic plan and we remain confident in the full year’s prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

