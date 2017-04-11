BRIEF-N Brown says expects FY exceptional costs to be around 24-27 mln stg

April 11 (Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc:

* Has previously guided to FY17 exceptional costs of c.£12m, of which £9m related to financial services customer complaint redress

* Now expect cost of likely future complaints to be higher than our previous estimate

* Therefore expect to incur an FY17 exceptional cost related to financial services customer complaint redress in region of £22m - £24m

* Cash cost associated with this exceptional item will be incurred over period to august 2019.

* Continue to expect an additional £2m - £3m exceptional costs in fy17 in relation to our ongoing historic tax cases

* Total fy17 exceptional costs are therefore expected to be in region of £24m - £27m