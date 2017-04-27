FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-N Brown says macro-economic backdrop remains challenging for retail
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 27, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-N Brown says macro-economic backdrop remains challenging for retail

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - N Brown Group Plc

* Total dividend 14.23 penceper share

* Final dividend 8.56 penceper share

* Fy online revenue +10 pct yoy; online revenue of power brands +14 pct

* Statutory revenue and pbt for 53 weeks to 4 th march 2017 were £900.7m and £57.6m respectively.

* Fy group revenue was up 2.5 pct to £887.7m

* Fy product revenue up 3.4 pct

* Fy financial services revenue up 0.4 pct

* Ladieswear revenues +4.2 pct yoy and +10.4 pct yoy in h2, best performance since fy08, with significant market share gains

* Good power brand performance, with revenue +9.2 pct and active customers +9.9 pct (excluding fifty plus)

* Jd williams brand revenue +12 pct; fifty plus migration on track

* O over 100 new third-party brands added since start of fy17

* Announcing a relationship with Tesco to sell capsule collection of Simply Be and Jacamo Lines on Tesco Direct

* Although it is early in our new financial year, performance so far has been encouraging and in line with our expectations.

* We are in discussions with a number of retailers to sell capsule collections of our brands through their sites

* Online accounted for 69 pct of our sales for fy17. Online revenue was up 10 pct year on year overall, and up 14 pct in our power brands.

* Sees fy18 product gross margin -120bps to -20bps, with key driver being increased input costs as a result of depreciation of sterling

* Macro-Economic backdrop remains challenging for retail Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

