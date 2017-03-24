March 24 Nabriva Therapeutics AG

* Nabriva Therapeutics provides business and development update and reports 2016 financial results

* Nabriva Therapeutics AG- Expect to complete patient enrollment for leap 2 in Q4 of 2017

* Nabriva Therapeutics AG- Anticipate receiving top-line data for leap 2 in Q1 of 2018

* Nabriva Therapeutics AG - Expect year-end balance will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditures at least into Q2 of 2018