Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Nacco Industries Inc
* Nacco Industries Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* Q1 revenue $168.6 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 excluding items
* Nacco Industries Inc - in 2017, North American coal expects a significant increase in tons sold and income before income tax compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.