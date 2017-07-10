BRIEF-Australian Competition And Consumer Commission appeals Tribunal decision in Tabcorp-Tatts merger
July 10 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission-
July 10 Nagacorp Ltd:
* Interim dividend for shareholders and a distribution for bondholder of US cents 2.08 per share/conversion share
* HY net profit increased by 20 pct to US$150.6 million
* HY revenue $401.6 million versus $288.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Australian Competition And Consumer Commission-
* Caesars Acquisition Co - on July 7, CBAC Borrower, Llc borrowed $300 million of term loans pursuant to a credit agreement pursuant Source text (http://bit.ly/2syIje7) Further company coverage: