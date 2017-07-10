BRIEF-Asrapport Dining to fully acquire Momi&Toy Entertainment through stock swap
* Says it will fully acquire Momi&Toy Entertainment through stock swap, effective Aug. 1
July 10 Nagatanien Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will fully acquire FUJIWARA SEIMEN Co.,Ltd. through stock swap, effective on Aug. 9
* One share of FUJIWARA SEIMEN Co.,Ltd's stock will be exchanged with 1.08 shares of the co
* Says 42,379 shares of the co's stock will be exchanged
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 15 million yuan to 25 million yuan