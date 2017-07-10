July 10 Nagatanien Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it will fully acquire FUJIWARA SEIMEN Co.,Ltd. through stock swap, effective on Aug. 9

* One share of FUJIWARA SEIMEN Co.,Ltd's stock will be exchanged with 1.08 shares of the co

* Says 42,379 shares of the co's stock will be exchanged

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)