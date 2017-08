March 6 (Reuters) - Nagreeka Exports Ltd

* Says fire incident at yarn dying and cotton bleaching division at Kagal, Maharashtra

* Says there was no loss of life; the loss of stock is being assessed

* Says fire brought under control

* Says entire stock and other assets of division fully insured

* Disruption of work is being intimated