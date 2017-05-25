FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Naked Brand Group and Bendon enter into agreement and plan of reorganization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Naked Brand Group Inc

* Naked Brand Group and Bendon Limited enter into agreement and plan of reorganization

* Naked Brand Group Inc - Naked's shareholders will, upon closing of merger, receive approximately 7% of outstanding ordinary shares of combined company on a fully diluted basis

* Naked Brand Group Inc says merger agreement has been approved by board of directors of both naked brands and bendon limited

* Naked Brand Group Inc - pursuant to merger agreement, Naked and Bendon, respectively, will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Bendon Group Holdings Limited

* Naked Brand Group Inc - pursuant to merger agreement, shareholders of bendon and stockholders of Naked, respectively, will become shareholders of Holdco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

