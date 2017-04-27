BRIEF-Naked Brand Q4 loss per share $0.42

April 27 (Reuters) - Naked Brand Group Inc

* Naked brand group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 loss per share $0.42

* Q4 sales rose 21.9 percent to $550,000

* Naked brand group inc- in q4 of fiscal 2016, gross profit was negatively impacted by a $0.3 million inventory write-down

* Gross margin was 49.3% for q4 of fiscal 2017, compared to negative 39.0% for same period of fiscal 2016

* Ended fiscal year 2017 with $2.2 million of inventory on hand compared to $0.9 million for same period of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: