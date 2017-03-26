BRIEF-Krensavage Asset Management urges Juniper Pharmaceuticals to consider sale
* Krensavage Asset Management urges Juniper Pharmaceuticals to consider sale of company
March 26 Kyungdong Pharm :
* Says Nam Gi Chul resigned as co-CEO of the company
* Says the other two co-CEO still serve as co-CEO in the co as well, effective March 24
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/HViv3R
* Toyota: Sees possibility of becoming mass producer of robots