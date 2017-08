April 3 (Reuters) - Nameson Holdings Ltd :

* Purchaser, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company and vendor entered into share transfer agreement

* Purchaser agreed to acquire sale share held by vendor, representing entire issued share capital in champ gear

* deal for consideration of HK$6.9 million

* Vendor is chairman, chief executive officer, an executive director and a substantial shareholder of company