BRIEF-Namoi Cotton Co-operative provides market update and restructure update

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Namoi Cotton Co-operative Ltd

* Market update and restructure update

* Expected that our cotton seed business will trade in excess of 260,000mt in coming financial year, up 31% from prior year

* Containerized commodity packing volumes are forecast to be consistent with current record year.

* Anticipates that it will gain between 1.1 million and 1.2 million bales from 2017 crop

* Namoi cotton has agreed renewal of its finance facilities with cba

* Extension of its term debt facilities of $47.5 million for a further 3 years