May 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong government

* Says Nan Fung Development Ltd's unit, Rich Union Development Ltd, wins Hong Kong site for HK$24.6 billion ($3.16 billion)

* Says the site is designated for non-industrial purposes, excluding residential, godown and petrol filling station

($1 = 7.7880 Hong Kong dollars)