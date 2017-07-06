Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
July 6 NanHua Bio-medicine Co Ltd :
* Says co's sub-subsidiary won a bid for street lighting system engineering project in Changsha, worth 1.9 million yuan
FRANKFURT, July 5 The German media giant Axel Springer is in exclusive talks to buy TV channel Sport1 from Constantin Medien, two people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.