BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.33 pct passive stake in Blue Apron Holdings
* Norges Bank reports a 5.33 percent passive stake in Blue Apron Holdings as of June 30 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Nanji E-Commerce Co Ltd
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on July 6
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sLhfrm
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Norges Bank reports a 5.33 percent passive stake in Blue Apron Holdings as of June 30 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intimation regarding on-going strike in district of Darjeeling, West Bengal for past one week