BRIEF-Zhejiang Jinfei Kaida Wheel plans motorcycle wheel manufacturing unit in Yunnan
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned motorcycle wheel manufacturing subsidiary in Yunnan, with registered capital of 10 million yuan
July 5 Nanjing Aolian Ae&Ea Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a Nanjing-based wholly owned intelligent electronic unit registered at 60 million yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 60 percent, or to be 95.1 million yuan to 101.5 million yuan