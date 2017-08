April 3(Reuters) - Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd :

* Says 476,687,416 shares held by the company's actual controller were frozen by Beijing higher People's Court

* Accrual controller holds a 41.51 pct stake in the company (476,687,416 shares)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/70vZnh

