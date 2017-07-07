BRIEF-Top Engineering signs contract worth 6.78 bln won
* Says it signed 6.78 billion won contract with Mantix Display Technology Co Ltd, to provide manufacturing equipments
July 7Nanjing Central Emporium Group Stocks Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 14 and the dividend will be paid on July 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kAzmSC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
