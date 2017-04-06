BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6Nanjing Hicin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 6.8 million yuan to 7.9 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.2 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is increased sales of high value added products
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ufr2OH
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing