April 6Nanjing Hicin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 6.8 million yuan to 7.9 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 5.2 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is increased sales of high value added products

