BRIEF-Muyuan Foods plans to boost unit's capital to 510 mln yuan
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 300 million yuan ($43.96 million) to 510 million yuan
June 19Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 10.7 million A shares of its common stock through private placement and raised 350 million yuan in total
* Says biggest shareholder plans to buy 50-100 million yuan ($7.33-$14.65 million) worth of company shares within 10 trading days