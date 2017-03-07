FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nanobiotix announced presentation of NBTXR3 preclinical studies demonstrating antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3
March 7, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Nanobiotix announced presentation of NBTXR3 preclinical studies demonstrating antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Nanobiotix SA:

* Announced presentation of NBTXR3 preclinical studies

* Studies demonstrating antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3 in five different in vivo human cancer models

* Studies demonstrate antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3 in combination with chemotherapy, in both in vitro and in vivo studies

* NBTXR3 showed superiority when compared to the sole use of radiation in soft tissue sarcoma, prostate, head & neck, colorectal and lung cancer models including patient's tumor fragment of prostate adenocarcinoma

* studies also showed NBTXR3 to have intratumor persistence of nanoparticles over time in all evaluated cancer types

* In addition, animals tolerated the treatment very well

* Will also present data highlighting the signs of NBTXR3's antitumor efficacy when combined with cisplatin-based chemoradiation both in vitro and in vivo

* Nanobiotix' in vivo and in vitro results revealed that adding NBTXR3 significantly improves the anticancer effect of the chemoradiation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

