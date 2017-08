BRIEF-Nanobiotix says Phase I/II head and nack cancer trial shows promising results

June 5 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA

* NANOBIOTIX : PROMISING DATA FROM PHASE I/II HEAD AND NECK CANCER TRIAL WITH NBTXR3 PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY'S ANNUAL MEETING

* ‍7 OUT 9 PATIENTS HAD COMPLETE REPONSE AT 10% DOSE LEVEL OR MORE​

* FOLLOW UP SHOWS A POTENTIAL IMPACT ON LONG TERM DISEASE CONTROL

* ‍AMENDMENT FILED FOR A DOSE EXPANSION COHORT OF 44 ADDITIONAL PATIENTS​

* ‍PLAN TO OPEN THIS STUDY IN UNITED STATES​

* ‍VERY GOOD SAFETY PROFILE WITH NO AES AND SAES IN STAGE III/IV IN FRAIL PATIENTS OLDER THAN 70 YEARS OLD​