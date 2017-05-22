May 22 Nanoco Group Plc:
* Nanoco and Kyulux Inc sign agreement to develop next
generation displays
* Under agreement, Nanoco's CFQD quantum dots will be
combined with Kyulux's hyperflourescent TADF technology
* Combination of technologies means displays will be cost
effective for manufacturers and highly energy efficient for
consumers
* Under terms of agreement, Nanoco and Kyulux will jointly
develop and market this future display technology
