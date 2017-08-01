FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Nanometrics Q2 earnings per share $0.32
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump extols corporate profits while seeking corporate tax cut
Politics
Trump extols corporate profits while seeking corporate tax cut
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Reuters Investigates
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
World
Iran Revolutionary Guards find new route to arm Yemen rebels
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Nanometrics Q2 earnings per share $0.32

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nanometrics Inc:

* Nanometrics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $60 million to $64 million

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Says revenues for q2 of 2017 were $64.4 million ,up 15.5% from $55.8 million in q2 of 2016

* Nanometrics Inc - expects third-quarter earnings in range of $0.22 to $0.31 per diluted share on both a gaap and non-gaap basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.