May 2 Nanometrics Inc

* Nanometrics reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $64 million to $68 million

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap revenues $59.3 million versus $47.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $59.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 earnings in range of $0.28 to $0.34 per diluted share on both a gaap and non-gaap basis

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $65.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S