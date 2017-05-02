DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
May 2 Nanometrics Inc
* Nanometrics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $64 million to $68 million
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gaap revenues $59.3 million versus $47.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $59.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 earnings in range of $0.28 to $0.34 per diluted share on both a gaap and non-gaap basis
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $65.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]