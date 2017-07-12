BRIEF-Medinet announces exercise of warrants and options
* Says warrants issued with co's third series unsecured convertible bonds were exercised into 1.5 million shares, from July 1 to July 11
July 12 NANOREPRO AG:
* EXTENDS THE CONTRACT OF CFO FUCHS PREMATURELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says warrants issued with co's third series unsecured convertible bonds were exercised into 1.5 million shares, from July 1 to July 11
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on Aug. 16