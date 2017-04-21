FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nanorepro FY revenue triples to 1.54 million euros
April 21, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nanorepro FY revenue triples to 1.54 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Nanorepro AG:

* FY revenue more than tripled from 450,000 euros to 1.539million euros ($1.65 million)

* Expects an increase in sales to at least 2 million euros for current FY 2017 and is aiming at an above-average improvement in EBITDA compared to the previous year

* FY EBITDA amounted to -835,000 euros (2015: -959,000 euros) in 2016, while the net loss for the year was -531,000 euros (2015: -1.176 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

