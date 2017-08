April 25 (Reuters) - NanoRepro AG:

* With almost 390,000 euros ($424,749.00) is Q1 revenue c. 48 percent above previous year figure

* Q1 EBITDA loss 134,000 euros

* Confirms outlook for 2 million euros revenue and significantly improved EBITDA in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)