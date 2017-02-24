BRIEF-Gold Town Games Q4 operating loss before depreciation widens to SEK 1.4 mln
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Feb 24 Nanos Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue third series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 30 billion won
* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 500 won/share
* Says annual coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 6 percent, and conversion period from Feb. 27, 2018 to Jan. 27, 2022
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Imt3wd
* Q4 total operating revenue $3.1 million versus $6.4 million year ago
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 6,500 percent to 7,300 percent, or to be 35.6 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (0.5 million yuan)