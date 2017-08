March 30 (Reuters) - Nanthealth Inc

* Nanthealth reports 72 pct increase in full year 2016 total net revenue to $100 million with saas revenue increasing more than 181 pct and increasing GPS cancer adoption

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.18

* Q4 loss per share $0.49

* Q4 revenue $24.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: