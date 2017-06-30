BRIEF-Shenzhen Properties & Resources to sell two car rent firms for at least 189.5 mln yuan
June 30 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd
June 30 Nanto Bank Ltd:
* Says it will issue 750,000 new shares through public offering, for 2.26 billion yen
* Effective date July 4
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/HztUjL
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
June 30 Shenzhen Properties & Resources Development Group Ltd
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6