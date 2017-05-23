FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nanto Bank to issue new shares via public offering and private placement
May 23, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Nanto Bank to issue new shares via public offering and private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23(Reuters) - Nanto Bank Ltd

* Says it will issue 5 million new shares of its common stock via public offering

* Says it will issue 750,000 new shares of its common stock via private placement to Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

* Says subscription date July 3 and payment date July 4

* Says co expects to raise up to 22.28 billion yen via public offering and private placement

* Says proceeds will be used as loan to small and medium-sized firms

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OJdZe0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

