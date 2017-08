May 9 (Reuters) - NAPATECH A/S

* REPORTED REVENUES OF DKK 57.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 (DKK 46.3 MILLION IN Q1 2016)

* Q1 EBITDA OF DKK 9.4 MILLION (6.2)

* REITERATES GUIDANCE FOR 2017: REVENUE GROWTH OF 10 TO 20%

* REITERATES GUIDANCE FOR 2017: GROSS MARGIN AROUND 68%

* REITERATES GUIDANCE FOR 2017: EBITDA MARGIN AROUND 20%