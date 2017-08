BRIEF-Napatech reiterates guidance and 2020 ambitions

April 4 (Reuters) - NAPATECH A/S:

* REG-NAPATECH A/S : ANNOUNCES 17% SALES GROWTH AT 2017 CMD - REITERATES GUIDANCE AND 2020 AMBITIONS

* REITERATES GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, 2017 GUIDANCE, AND 2020 REVENUE AMBITIONS OF USD 100 MILLION

* INCREASED DEMAND FOR SMARTNICS PROVIDES CATALYST FOR GROWTH FROM NAPATECH'S EXISTING PRODUCTS AND SOLUTIONS, AND ANCHORS COMPANY'S AMBITION OF A 100 MUSD TOP-LINE BY 2020

* BUILDING ON GROWTH OF 8% IN 2016, COMPANY EXPECTS PROFITABLE REVENUE GROWTH TO CONTINUE IN 2017

* REITERATES FOLLOWING GUIDANCE FOR 2017: REVENUE GROWTH OF 10 TO 20%

* REITERATES FOLLOWING GUIDANCE FOR 2017: GROSS MARGIN AROUND 68%

* REITERATES FOLLOWING GUIDANCE FOR 2017: EBITDA MARGIN AROUND 20%