FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-NAPCO expects Q4 sales of about $25.4 million
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
the wider image
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
Report details public executions for petty theft
North Korea
Report details public executions for petty theft
#Future of Money
Reuters Focus
#Future of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-NAPCO expects Q4 sales of about $25.4 million

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Napco Security Technologies Inc

* NAPCO expects Q4 sales of about $25.4 million

* NAPCO announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year sales

* Sees Q4 sales about $25.4 million

* Napco Security Technologies Inc - ‍full year fiscal 2017 estimated sales are expected to be $87.1 million, an increase of 6% over last year​

* Napco Security Technologies Inc - full year fiscal 2017 estimated sales are expected to be a record $87.1 million, an increase of 6% over last year

* Q4 revenue view $24.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $86.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.