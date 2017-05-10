FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Napec Inc reports Q1 earnings $0.01 per share
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Napec Inc reports Q1 earnings $0.01 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Napec Inc

* Napec Inc reports results for the first quarter of 2017

* Revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $109.4 million, up 18.0 pct from $92.6 million a year earlier

* Napec concluded Q1 of 2017 with net earnings of $594,000 or $0.01 per share

* As at March 31, 2017, Napec had a backlog of $563 million, up from $467 million as at March 31, 2016

* "Napec remains confident to see revenue growth in fiscal 2017"

* Napec - Q1 revenue increase reflects addition of percent's activities in construction, maintenance & repair of natural gas networks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.