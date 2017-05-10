BRIEF-Napec Inc reports Q1 earnings $0.01 per share

May 10 (Reuters) - Napec Inc

* Napec Inc reports results for the first quarter of 2017

* Revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $109.4 million, up 18.0 pct from $92.6 million a year earlier

* Napec concluded Q1 of 2017 with net earnings of $594,000 or $0.01 per share

* As at March 31, 2017, Napec had a backlog of $563 million, up from $467 million as at March 31, 2016

* "Napec remains confident to see revenue growth in fiscal 2017"

* Napec - Q1 revenue increase reflects addition of percent's activities in construction, maintenance & repair of natural gas networks