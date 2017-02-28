BRIEF-Napo Pharmaceuticals signs agreement with Alamo Pharma Services

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Napo Pharmaceuticals :

* Signed an agreement with Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.

* Napo pharmaceuticals signs agreement with Alamo Pharma Services to launch national sales force for Mytesi

* Co and Jaguar estimate potential u.s. Market for Mytesi to be about $100 million in gross annual sales

* Co and Jaguar estimate potential u.s. Market for Mytesi to be about $100 million in gross annual sales

* Co and Jaguar forecast that Mytesi will generate approximately $7.0 million in net sales in 2017