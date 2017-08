March 29 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* CEO Robert Greifeld's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $14.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing

* Nasdaq Inc- CFO Michael Ptasznik's 2016 total compensation was $3.7 million - SEC Filing

* Nasdaq Inc - President and Chief Operating Officer Adena T. Friedman's total compensation in 2016 was $8.2 million versus $6.3 million in 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2oca7WU] Further company coverage: