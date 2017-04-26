FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.99
April 26, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.99

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.99; Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.10; Q1 net revenue $583 million, up 9 percent

* Lowering 2017 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to $1,260 million - $1,300 million, versus prior 2017 guidance of $1,260 million - $1,310 million

* Announces a 19 percent increase in quarterly dividend to $0.38

* Will redeem all of its outstanding 5.25% senior notes maturing January 2018 on May 26, 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $594.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* notes to be redeemed using combination of cash on hand, proceeds from sale of commercial paper issued through co's commercial paper program

* entered into an agreement for a $1 billion 5-year revolving credit facility, which replaces existing $750 million revolving credit facility

* to use funds available under credit facility to provide liquidity support to repay commercial paper issued through commercial paper program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

