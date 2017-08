April 10 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* Reports March U.S. equity options volume of 136 million contracts versus 75 million contracts last year

* March U.S. matched equity volume of 28,773 million shares versus 28,686 million shares last year

* March U.S. Fixed income volume $1,794 billion traded versus $1,725 billion traded last year