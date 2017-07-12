FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nasdaq says end-of-June short interest represents 3.91 days average daily Nasdaq global market share volume
July 12, 2017 / 9:11 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq says end-of-June short interest represents 3.91 days average daily Nasdaq global market share volume

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq - end-of-June short interest represents 3.91 days average daily Nasdaq global market share volume, compared with 4.94 days for prior reporting period

* Nasdaq Inc - ‍at June 30, short interest in 2,327 Nasdaq Global Market(SM )securities totaled 7.61 billion shares versus 7.68 billion shares at June 15

* Nasdaq - short interest on Nasdaq Capital Market totaled 896.8 million shares at end of settlement date of June 30, 2017 compared with 852.7 million shares for previous reporting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

