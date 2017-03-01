FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nasdaq says it was fined following probe into cybersecurity processes at its Nordic exchanges
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 5:21 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq says it was fined following probe into cybersecurity processes at its Nordic exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq Inc says in Dec 2016, it was issued a $6 million fine by Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority as result of findings related to its investigation - SEC filing

* Nasdaq Inc says SFSA’s conclusions related to governance issues rather than systems and platform security

* Nasdaq Inc says it has appealed the SFSA’s decision, including the amount of the fine

* Nasdaq inc - Probe related to SFSA and other Nordic financial supervisory authorities' investigations of cybersecurity processes at Nasdaq's nordic exchanges and clearinghouse during 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2menSmM Further company coverage:

