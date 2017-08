Aug 2 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd:

* NASPERS - ‍RATIO CHANGE ON ITS ADR PROGRAMME FROM 10 ADRS REPRESENTING ONE CLASS N ORDINARY SHARE TO NEW RATIO OF 5 ADRS REPRESENTING 1 CLASS N ORDINARY SHARE​

* RATIO CHANGE WILL RESULT IN A REVERSE SPLIT ON ADRS ON BASIS OF ONE NEW ADR FOR EVERY TWO OLD ADRS HELD

* ‍CLASS N ORDINARY SHARES OF NASPERS WILL NOT BE AFFECTED BY THIS CHANGE​