#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 7, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Nasza Apteka buys 9.46 percent stake in Farmacol under mandatory squeeze out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Farmacol SA:

* Under mandatory squeeze out for company's shares, Nasza Apteka Sp. z o.o. buys 9.46 percent stake in the company

* Nasza Apteka raises stake in the company to 45.62 percent from 36.16 percent

* Andrzej Olszewski together with other shareholders as stated in agreement from Sept. 23, 2016 reach 100 pct stake in the company‍​

* Andrzej Olszewski announced mandatory squeeze out for Farmacol's shares in Feb.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

