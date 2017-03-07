BRIEF-Nasza Apteka buys 9.46 percent stake in Farmacol under mandatory squeeze out

March 7 (Reuters) - Farmacol SA:

* Under mandatory squeeze out for company's shares, Nasza Apteka Sp. z o.o. buys 9.46 percent stake in the company

* Nasza Apteka raises stake in the company to 45.62 percent from 36.16 percent

* Andrzej Olszewski together with other shareholders as stated in agreement from Sept. 23, 2016 reach 100 pct stake in the company‍​

* Andrzej Olszewski announced mandatory squeeze out for Farmacol's shares in Feb.

