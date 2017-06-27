GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks edge towards 2-yr high, dollar supported before Yellen
* Dollar/yen buoyant before Yellen's appearance, hits 1-mth high
June 27 Natco Pharma Ltd:
* Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market
* Natco and marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (BPI) plan to launch this product in the USA market in near future
* Vidaza is a prescription anti-cancer chemotherapy drug that is indicated to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) Source text: (bit.ly/2tgILS3) Further company coverage:
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Asian Paints and Dena Bank annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. 11:30 am: Transport minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: State Bank of India annual shareholde