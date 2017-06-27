June 27 Natco Pharma Ltd:

* Says Natco receives final approval for generic azacitidine for injection for USA market

* Natco and marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc. (BPI) plan to launch this product in the USA market in near future

* Vidaza is a prescription anti-cancer chemotherapy drug that is indicated to treat myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)